Maharashtra govt withdraws Covid-19 lockdown relaxations for Mumbai, Pune

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for and regions, both hotspots, and revised its last week’s guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.



The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Metropolitan Region (MMR) and city in view of the spread of in these regions, the government said. Lockdown relaxation norms for the regions were withdrawn in view of a large number of people found commuting on April 20, it said.



Over 1,300 companies, including manufacturing units, foundries, textile firms, have received the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) certification to resume operations amid the lockdown.



"We received registration of some 3,000 industries across the state, of which 1,300 have received certification from the state to resume production, processing or manufacturing,” a senior MIDC official told PTI.

The state on Tuesday reported 552 new cases, taking the tally to 5,218. Nineteen patients died in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 251, said a health official.

