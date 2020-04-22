JUST IN
Lockdown 2.0: Our targets for project award won't decline, says Gadkari
Maharashtra govt withdraws Covid-19 lockdown relaxations for Mumbai, Pune

Over 1,300 firms have received the MIDC nod to resume operations amid the lockdown

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

GATEWAY OF INDIA, MUMBAI
The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city in view of the spread of coronavirus in these regions, the government said.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions, both coronavirus hotspots, and revised its last week’s guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.

Over 1,300 companies, including manufacturing units, foundries, textile firms, have received the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) certification to resume operations amid the lockdown.


"We received registration of some 3,000 industries across the state, of which 1,300 have received certification from the state to resume production, processing or manufacturing,” a senior MIDC official told PTI.

The state on Tuesday reported 552 new cases, taking the tally to 5,218. Nineteen patients died in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 251, said a health official.
First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 02:22 IST

