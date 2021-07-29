Maharashtra RERA blacklists 644 residential projects in state, bars sale

MahaRERA , the authority under Real Estate Regulation & Development Act, 2016 in Maharashtra, has blacklisted 644 housing projects in the state and prohibited them from being sold to buyers.

About 43 per cent or 274 blacklisted projects are in Metropolitan Region alone, followed by 29 per cent or 189 projects in Pune; remaining 28 per cent or 181 projects are in smaller cities including Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said a report by Anarock Property Consultants.

At least 85 per cent or 547 projects are small-sized with an average of 70 units per project.

"Unfortunately, 80 per cent of the units in these 644 projects are already sold out. Of the total 644 projects, 16 per cent were to be completed by 2017, while 84 per cent had 2018 as their completion timeline," it said.

In view of its commitment to protect the interest of home buyers, MahaRERA recently released the list of 644 residential projects that are completely prohibited from being sold, advertised or marketed in the state.

Anuj Puri, Chairman-Anarock Property Consultants, said, “This move by MahaRERA sends out a strong signal to errant developers who have being delaying projects incessantly. Homebuyers have been waiting to get possession since 2017 or 2018. As data shows, of the total 644 projects, 16 per cent were to be completed by 2017 while 84 per cent had 2018 as their completion timeline.”

MMR has at least 496 projects (launched in 2014 or before) that are either delayed/stuck as on date while Pune has nearly 171 delayed/stuck projects.

As on date, 29,884 real estate projects have been registered under MahaRERA of which 24 per cent or 7,245 have already been completed.