Maharashtra's electricity users to pay more as fuel adjustment charges rise

-
ALSO READ
Punjab govt announces 300 units free power every month from July 1
India's power grid creaks under hybrid work model, intense heatwave
Buy, Sell and Trade: India will soon have Electricity OTC market
Women execs earn Rs 85 for every Rs 100 earned by men: IIMA study
Average pay hike likely to be at 8%-12% in 2022, says report
-
Nearly all the electricity users across categories in Maharashtra will be paying more for every unit of electricity they consume over the next four months, power utilities said on Friday.
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), the sector regulator, has approved discoms' requests for accumulated fuel adjustment charges (FAC), which will result in higher payouts.
The FAC charges are for higher costs borne by discoms in arranging power either by way of paying higher charges for short-term power supply or imported coal, which surged because of geopolitical tensions, experts pointed out.
Consumers will have to pay the higher FAC for four months till November 2022 billing cycle, industry sources said, adding that the actual payments will differ from discom to discom, and also as per the category a consumer falls under.
An official from the state-owned Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said the increase is as per the MERC order.
"The FAC duly approved by MERC is due to the recent sharp rise in prices of electricity in the short-term market," a spokesperson for Adani Electricity said, adding that its efforts are on to lower the FAC.
A spokesperson for rival Tata Power said it is "taking adequate measures to effectively dilute accumulated FAC amount and is working towards optimizing the power purchase cost".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU