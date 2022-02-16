Make Big Tech accountable to communities and society: MoS Electronics & IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT said that there is a need for countries to come together and collaborate to make players such as Facebook, Google accountable.

“If we are to bring some sanity and some consistency in the way platforms should be accountable to communities and society at large, countries will have to come together and cooperate. Often this attempt to regulation or even to create some sort of sanity and rules and accountability is spun as a challenge to free speech,” said Chandrasekhar while addressing the 30th Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2022.

He added that India should take the lead in having this dialogue as it has one of the most connected in the world. “We are one of the largest connected democracies in the world. And we have a lot to teach the world in terms of how do we manage digitization? How do we manage to increase digital option? How do we manage inclusion, and access to all a part at the same time, ensure that the internet is safe and trusted and open and accountable. We have done that we were the first countries to come up with the IT rules,” he said.

Chandrasekaran also said that the Bill of Data Protection may take some more time to take shape as a law as the government does not want to rush into it. “The provenance of that bill are about three years old, and significant changes have happened since then. The bill has been referred back to the ministry. My own view is that it is important to get the next leg of legislation right. By right I do not mean the details but in terms of its ability to be flexible, and evolutionary. I think we will be making a big mistake as we move into legislation that is very hard coded, very embedded in terms of principles that may not be necessarily evolvable.”

He also stated that the Bill has seen tremendous participation from industry and companies alike with suggestions and recommendations. Referring to the clearing of the law by a Parliamentary panel, the minister said his office is flooded with both support and criticisms of the Bill, and many are also making more suggestions, due to which the discussions are continuing.

On concerns over privacy, the minister said that safety, trust, accountability and openness are contradictory principles, and often, convenience has influenced the choices, but for public policy, safety and trust is very important.

“While digitising our democracy is important, keeping our democracy safe and ensuring technology is deployed in a trusted manner and in an accountable manner is equally important,” he said.