Make Big Tech accountable to communities and society: MoS Electronics & IT

-
ALSO READ
Fintech helping tackle black money, low tax-GDP ratio: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India will ensure internet isn't dominated by big corporates: Chandrasekhar
Personal data bill not enough to protect citizens' rights: Advocacy group
What ails Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019?
What ails Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019?
-
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT said that there is a need for countries to come together and collaborate to make big tech players such as Facebook, Google accountable.
“If we are to bring some sanity and some consistency in the way big tech platforms should be accountable to communities and society at large, countries will have to come together and cooperate. Often this attempt to regulation or even to create some sort of sanity and rules and accountability is spun as a challenge to free speech,” said Chandrasekhar while addressing the 30th Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2022.
He added that India should take the lead in having this dialogue as it has one of the most connected consumer market in the world. “We are one of the largest connected democracies in the world. And we have a lot to teach the world in terms of how do we manage digitization? How do we manage to increase digital option? How do we manage inclusion, and access to all a part at the same time, ensure that the internet is safe and trusted and open and accountable. We have done that we were the first countries to come up with the IT rules,” he said.
Chandrasekaran also said that the Bill of Data Protection may take some more time to take shape as a law as the government does not want to rush into it. “The provenance of that bill are about three years old, and significant changes have happened since then. The bill has been referred back to the ministry. My own view is that it is important to get the next leg of legislation right. By right I do not mean the details but in terms of its ability to be flexible, and evolutionary. I think we will be making a big mistake as we move into legislation that is very hard coded, very embedded in terms of principles that may not be necessarily evolvable.”
He also stated that the Bill has seen tremendous participation from industry and companies alike with suggestions and recommendations. Referring to the clearing of the law by a Parliamentary panel, the minister said his office is flooded with both support and criticisms of the Bill, and many are also making more suggestions, due to which the discussions are continuing.
On concerns over privacy, the minister said that safety, trust, accountability and openness are contradictory principles, and often, convenience has influenced the choices, but for public policy, safety and trust is very important.
“While digitising our democracy is important, keeping our democracy safe and ensuring technology is deployed in a trusted manner and in an accountable manner is equally important,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU