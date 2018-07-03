Make in Odisha 2.0: State to run novel campaign to showcase its strengths

In the run-up to the second edition of its showpiece conclave, the state government has decided to run a unique campaign for branding the state.

Titled 'IamOdisha', the campaign aims to showcase the state's strengths- its consistently high economic growth, strides made in infrastructure, and an incipient yet emerging culture of entrepreneurship. The thrust of the campaign is on building positive vibes on sectors that have impacted Odisha's industrial ecosystem. Besides, the campaign would also offer a platform to crowdsource success stories from Odisha and the Odia diaspora settled abroad.

The idea to float the campaign figured at the recent meeting of the Oversight committee chaired by the state chief secretary. The oversight committee is tasked with chalking out programmes and overseeing the preparatory work for the 'Make in Odisha' conclave to be held from November 11-15 this year.

As part of the planned campaign, five successful cases of skilled youths who have earned their stripes as a professional or entrepreneur will be highlighted. The case study of the successful entrepreneurs would centre on the nature and genesis of their business units, people employed, turnover achieved, challenges confronted during the establishment of these businesses and future plans for expansion and diversification. In addition, the details of five exceptional institutes in the states will be documented.

Separately, a delegation of the state government led by industries minister is on a tour to Saudi Arabia, Italy and Germany to stage roadshows for the impending investment summit. The team will also work out possibilities for engaging a partner country for the event. At these promotional events, the focus is on pulling investors in textiles and also for the aluminium park at Angul jointly promoted by National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and Odisha Industrial Development Corporation (Idco).

At the inaugural edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ in December 2016, CII was roped in as an industry partner. Odisha drew investment intents valued at Rs 2.03 trillion at the event. Sixty per cent of those investments are now into various stages of approval or implementation.

Over the last four years, the state has made rapid strides in attracting manufacturing investments with 118 large projects approved, promising employment for 128,572 people. The average time taken for approval to projects has also narrowed to 20 days from the date of receipt of a completed project application. In ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms, Odisha has drastically improved its compliance rate from 52.12 per cent in 2015 to 97.83 per cent in 2017.