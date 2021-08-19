Mandaviya launches Arogya Dhara 2.0 to increase reach of Ayushman Bharat

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated Arogya Dhara 2.0 to increase the reach of - Jan Arogya Yojana and create more awareness about the scheme. The minister launched three initiatives — Adhikar Patra, Abhinandan Patra, and Ayushman Mitra.

Adhikar Patra will be issued to the beneficiaries during their hospital admissions for treatment under the PM-JAY scheme to make them aware about their rights so that they can claim free and cashless health care services.

The Abhinandan Patra, is a ‘thank you note’ that will be issued to the beneficiaries during their discharge after the treatment under PM-JAY.