Manufacturing activity loses pace, falls to to three-month low: PMI

India’s manufacturing activity growth lost pace and fell to a three month low in November owing to slow expansion in factory orders and exports, according to a private survey.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from over a decade high of 58.9 in October to a three-month low of 56.3 in November, indicating a sustained recovery in the production sector despite some slowdown in momentum.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.

"The Indian manufacturing sector remained on the right path to recovery, with strong growth of new orders and output sustained during November," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said. “The softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from over decade highs in October, a spike in Covid-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions could undermine the recovery, Pollyanna added.

While all three broad areas of the manufacturing industry recorded expansion, consumer goods segment led the growth, the only sector to see a stronger rate of increase, the report said. It is believed that the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, combined with an improvement in market conditions and a pick-up in demand, supported another increase in production, it said.

The data comes days after official statistics showed that the Indian economy was technically in recession, even as the gross domestic product (GDP) contraction eased to 7.5 per cent in the second quarter after the unprecedented 23.4 per cent decline seen in the April to June quarter, which saw the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the report based on survey of 500 private sector companies, new export orders expanded at the quickest rate in one year.

While the pandemic related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that remained below their respective long-run averages.

The index of industrial production also swung back into the growth territory in September after a gap of six months, posting a small uptick led by recovery in consumer goods, electricity and mining sectors.

-----Dilasha Seth <dilashaseth@gmail.com> wrote: -----

To: webdesk@bsmail.in, indivjal dhasmana <indivjal@gmail.com>

From: Dilasha Seth <dilashaseth@gmail.com>

Date: 12/01/2020 12:14PM

Subject: Manufacturing activity expansion eases to 3-month low: PMI

DILASHA SETH

New Delhi

India’s manufacturing activity growth lost pace and fell to a three month low in November owing to slow expansion in factory orders and exports, according to a private survey.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from over a decade high of 58.9 in October to a three-month low of 56.3 in November, indicating a sustained recovery in the production sector despite some slowdown in momentum.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.

"The Indian manufacturing sector remained on the right path to recovery, with strong growth of new orders and output sustained during November," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said. “…the softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from over decade highs in October, a spike in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions could undermine the recovery, Pollyanna added.

While all three broad areas of the manufacturing industry recorded expansion, consumer goods segment led the growth, the only sector to see a stronger rate of increase, the report said. It is believed that the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, combined with an improvement in market conditions and a pick-up in demand, supported another increase in production, it said.

The data comes days after official statistics showed that the Indian economy was technically in recession, even as the gross domestic product contraction eased to 7.5 per cent in the second quarter after the unprecedented 23.4 per cent decline seen in the April to June quarter, which saw the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the PMI report based on survey of 500 private sector companies, new export orders expanded at the quickest rate in one year.

While the pandemic related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that remained below their respective long-run averages.

The index of industrial production also swung back into the growth territory in September after a gap of six months, posting a small uptick led by recovery in consumer goods, electricity and mining sectors.