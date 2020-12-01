Manufacturing activity loses pace, falls to to three-month low: PMI

-
ALSO READ
Hope for economy as PMI shows manufacturing activity in Sept at 8-year high
Service activity moves towards recovery in September; PMI at 49.8
Covid-19 impact: Services PMI rises but fails to break out of contraction
At 41.8, services PMI continues to show contraction for 6th month in Aug
August manufacturing activity hits growth after 4 months, PMI rises to 52
-
India’s manufacturing activity growth lost pace and fell to a three month low in November owing to slow expansion in factory orders and exports, according to a private survey.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from over a decade high of 58.9 in October to a three-month low of 56.3 in November, indicating a sustained recovery in the production sector despite some slowdown in momentum.
The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
"The Indian manufacturing sector remained on the right path to recovery, with strong growth of new orders and output sustained during November," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said. “The softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from over decade highs in October, a spike in Covid-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions could undermine the recovery, Pollyanna added.
While all three broad areas of the manufacturing industry recorded expansion, consumer goods segment led the growth, the only sector to see a stronger rate of increase, the report said. It is believed that the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, combined with an improvement in market conditions and a pick-up in demand, supported another increase in production, it said.
The data comes days after official statistics showed that the Indian economy was technically in recession, even as the gross domestic product (GDP) contraction eased to 7.5 per cent in the second quarter after the unprecedented 23.4 per cent decline seen in the April to June quarter, which saw the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown.
According to the PMI report based on survey of 500 private sector companies, new export orders expanded at the quickest rate in one year.
While the pandemic related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that remained below their respective long-run averages.
The index of industrial production also swung back into the growth territory in September after a gap of six months, posting a small uptick led by recovery in consumer goods, electricity and mining sectors.
-----Dilasha Seth <dilashaseth@gmail.com> wrote: -----
To: webdesk@bsmail.in, indivjal dhasmana <indivjal@gmail.com>
From: Dilasha Seth <dilashaseth@gmail.com>
Date: 12/01/2020 12:14PM
Subject: Manufacturing activity expansion eases to 3-month low: PMI
DILASHA SETH
New Delhi
India’s manufacturing activity growth lost pace and fell to a three month low in November owing to slow expansion in factory orders and exports, according to a private survey.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from over a decade high of 58.9 in October to a three-month low of 56.3 in November, indicating a sustained recovery in the production sector despite some slowdown in momentum.
The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
"The Indian manufacturing sector remained on the right path to recovery, with strong growth of new orders and output sustained during November," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said. “…the softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from over decade highs in October, a spike in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions could undermine the recovery, Pollyanna added.
While all three broad areas of the manufacturing industry recorded expansion, consumer goods segment led the growth, the only sector to see a stronger rate of increase, the report said. It is believed that the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, combined with an improvement in market conditions and a pick-up in demand, supported another increase in production, it said.
The data comes days after official statistics showed that the Indian economy was technically in recession, even as the gross domestic product contraction eased to 7.5 per cent in the second quarter after the unprecedented 23.4 per cent decline seen in the April to June quarter, which saw the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown.
According to the PMI report based on survey of 500 private sector companies, new export orders expanded at the quickest rate in one year.
While the pandemic related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that remained below their respective long-run averages.
The index of industrial production also swung back into the growth territory in September after a gap of six months, posting a small uptick led by recovery in consumer goods, electricity and mining sectors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU