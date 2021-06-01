Manufacturing PMI slips to 50.8 in May, marking steepest fall in 10 months

-
ALSO READ
Manufacturing boost: PLI looks to succeed where older schemes failed
Manufacturing activity loses pace in Nov, falls to three-month low: PMI
Job quota for locals: Lessons Haryana and Jharkhand can draw from Andhra
Manufacturing PMI up marginally; growth of domestic orders, production slow
India's Manufacturing PMI at 57.5 in Feb 2021, against 57.7 in Jan
-
Growth in India’s domestic factory orders and production slowed to a 10-month low in May as most states restricted businesses to slow down the spread of Covid-19. Overall manufacturing activity slowed down and job loss accelerated in May, according to a private survey’s report.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 50.8 in May against 55.5 in April, making it one of the steepest fall. PMI is a month-over-month indicator and shows changes over the previous month, and not over the previous year.
"Indian manufacturing sector is showing increasing signs of strain as the COVID-19 crisis intensifies. Key gauges of current sales, production and input buying weakened noticeably in May and pointed to the slowest rates of increase in ten months. In fact, all indices were down from April,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, in the report.
The report said firms scaled up production volumes during May, but the pace of expansion was modest in the context of historical data. In fact, the rise was the weakest in 10 months. Anecdotal evidence indicated that the upturn was curbed by the escalation of the pandemic and difficulties in securing raw materials. Although new export orders also increased at a softer rate, the upturn was solid and outpaced the long-run series trend.
De Lima said, “Amid a lack of new work, goods producers reduced headcounts again, with the rate of job shedding quickening in May.”
The report said that restrictions for Covid-19 and a lack of new work led companies to reduce their payroll numbers. The decline in employment was slight, but accelerated from April.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU