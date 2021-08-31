MEAI raises concern over rising unemployment of mining professionals in Goa

-
The Mining Engineers' Association of India on Tuesday raised concerns over rising unemployment of mining professionals in Goa and the lost job opportunities due to the delay in arriving at a solution to restart mining in the state.
The Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI)-Goa Chapter also appealed for immediate resurrection of mining in the state to overcome the unemployment crisis across the state and to make the most of the current situation, wherein international demand for iron ore is high.
"Goa is losing not only on employment opportunities but also on earning higher State revenue which is directly proportional to the international prices. Mining industry has been halted in Goa for more than 3.5 years now which is in an utter requirement of a tangible solution.
"The once self-resilient state of India, Goa is currently indebted over Rs 22,000 crore and is roughly averaged to be over Rs 5 to 6 lakh per nuclear family," it said.
Goa's mining sector is arguably considered to be the backbone of Goa's economy and is estimated to be by far the largest employment generating sector. It has the potential to be the highest revenue generator in the state.
The mining industry in the state has been helping the Goan economy for more than 70 years and has been supporting the livelihood of almost 300,000 people.
The evolution of Goa's iron ore industry and its manifold impact on the state's socio-economic milieu has been well publicised in the past. The mining professionals from Goa have no other source of livelihood especially those who at the midst of their career, it said.
"Mining resumption in Goa is vital for the economic revival and sustaining stable future for the qualified mining professionals in the state. Goa state is at complete stalemate in terms of economic growth, employment rate and overall development due to stoppage of mining industry," Cletus D'Souza, Chairman, MEAI (Goa Chapter) said.
Apart from employment of professional mining engineers, the overall mining employment in the state is in its perils, he added.
