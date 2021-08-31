Govt examining public comments on draft Consumer Protection (e-comm) Rules

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
Govt extends deadline for suggestions on draft e-commerce rules till Jul 21
-
The consumer affairs ministry is examining stakeholders' views on all provisions of the draft Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, including definition of 'related party', a senior ministry official said on Tuesday.
Ban on fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling, and appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, on which the government had sought public comments by July 6.
Later, acceding to the industry demands, the ministry extended the deadline to July 21 for stakeholders to send their views on the draft e-commerce rules.
"We have received the comments. They are still under examination," Additional Secretary in the consumer affairs ministry Nidhi Khare told PTI.
Khare further said all provisions, including definition of 'related party' will be examined properly before finalising the rules.
The official, however, did not indicate when the rules will be finalised for implementation.
In June, Khare -- who is also the chief commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) -- had in a press conference made it clear that the ministry "will not regulate" the trade on e-commerce platforms and e-tailers need not be "anxious" about the proposed changes in the rules.
She had also said the consumer affairs ministry's role is to safeguard the interest of consumers and hence the draft rules.
Meanwhile, e-commerce players and legal experts have opined that the government needs to hold wider consultation before framing e-commerce rules as the present format is encroaching the domain of various legal frameworks and establishments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU