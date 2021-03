MGNREGA sees negligible increase in minimum wages in the time of Covid-19

Last week, the Central government notified the minimum daily wages for MGNREGA workers for the 2021-22 financial year. The average wage increase across the country was just about 4 per cent more than in FY21, which in absolute terms translates to a hike of just around Rs 9.

This, according to some experts, is lower than the average notified wages increase of 11 per cent between 2019-20 and 2020-21. In some states and UTs, such as Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, the increase was as high as Rs 17-23 per day, but in the big states of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, ...