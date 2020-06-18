MHA holds crucial meet to discuss infra developments near Indo-China border

Understanding the gravity of the situation, (MHA) is constantly meeting with top officials of Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies like Border Road Organisations, Central Public Works Department etc involved in infrastructural development in Ladakh and areas close to the

A meeting was held on Wednesday and another meeting is scheduled on Thursday where various infrastructure-related issues will be discussed.

According to the government sources, at Wednesday's meeting the Border Management division of Home Ministry explored reasons for delay in road projects and also took initiatives to speed up the process of road construction.



A decision was taken to build up roads as soon as possible and also additional workforce will be sent soon.

Recently, before Monday night's face-off at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, agencies involved in road construction managed to deploy heavy machineries to be used for road construction.

Home Ministry is keeping an eye on various developments amid tense situation at

Multiple agencies were supposed to develop total 73 roads under the project of Roads. The new deadline will be ending this year. 61 roads were supposed to build by BRO and rest 12 were under CPWD.