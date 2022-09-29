Centre extends deadline for mandatory six airbags in cars to Oct 1, 2023

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Thursday announced the implementation of "the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 in Passenger Cars (M-1 category) w.e.f October 01 2023," on Thursday.

The minister tweeted, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f October 01, 2023."

Road Ministry had earlier announced mandatory six from October 01, 2022. Earlier in September, MoRTH issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear .

The government has been considering enforcing the use of rear seatbelts after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a car crash recently.





Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. — (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

He was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his seat belt on, local media reported, citing police officials. According to the proposal, seat belt reminders or alarms will be mandatory in M and N category vehicles, with an audio-video warning in case the seat belts, including the rear ones, are not worn.

Besides, there will be a speed alert system to check over-speeding and manual override for the central locking system.