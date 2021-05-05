MLAs are getting richer; politics is getting dirtier, shows ADR report

The recently concluded elections have certainly provided a clear mandate for political parties. However, ADR's analysis of data shows that is getting dirtier with each passing stage. More people with against them are getting elected to the state assemblies, and even the assets of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) have increased.

In Assam, for instance, where BJP has retained power, the number of winning candidates with has more than doubled, whereas those with serious has tripled since the 2016 polls.

Serious criminal cases include cases related to murder, attempt to murder, crimes against women etc. While nearly 12% of the 60 BJP winning candidates have a serious criminal case against them, in Indian National Congress, every third candidate has a serious criminal record.

The average asset of has increased 1.9-times since 2016. In 2016, the average assets of were worth Rs 2.45 crore; the new house will have average assets of Rs 4.59 crore.

In West Bengal, the situation is no different. In 2016, 37% of were facing criminal charges, and 32% were facing serious criminal charges, today, nearly half of the winning candidates have a criminal case, and 39% face serious criminal charges. Here, BJP has a worse track record.

While Trinamool had 34% of winning candidates with serious criminal cases, over half of BJPs candidates entering the assembly face serious criminal charges.

However, winning candidates in West Bengal are less wealthier than their neighbouring peers. Their average assets were Rs 1.46 crore in 2016 and have increased to Rs 2.53 crore in 2021.

Puducherry has only a slightly cleaner profile with 43% candidates with criminal charges and 20% with serious criminal charges.

But surprisingly, this is the only state where the candidates in the new assembly will be relatively less wealthy than their peers in 2016. Candidates entering the assembly will have assets worth Rs 9.92 crore, lower than the average asset worth of Rs 13.45 crore in 2016.

GRAPH 6

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has double the number of winning candidates with criminal charges compared to last year. 60% of the winning candidates have a criminal track record, and 25% have serious cases against them.

But it also has the richest assembly composition. The average assets of its upcoming MLAs would be Rs 12.27 crore. In 2016, the average worth of each MLA was Rs 8.21 crore.

Kerala assembly has the worst track record in terms of criminal cases. Over two-thirds of winning candidates have criminal charges against them. 27% face serious criminal charges.

The average wealth of winning candidate in Kerala increased from Rs 2.82 crore to Rs 3.12 crore.

Although the Supreme Court in 2020 had directed political parties to specify the reason for choosing candidates with criminal records and publish details on the website, ADR researchers highlighted that most parties had cited public service as a factor for selecting candidates with a criminal record.

The SC, in its observations, had noted that winnability couldn't be the only factor for parties to choose candidates.

The results from assemblies show that criminal record is indeed a factor. And, the public doesn't care about the criminal record, rather rewards it.