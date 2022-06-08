RBI raises repo rate to 4.9%; expects inflation to hurt for 3 quarters

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent (bps), citing inflation concerns.



It has also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.



The committee has decided to retain GDP growth estimate for FY23 at 7.2 per cent, said RBI Governor .



On the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and average crude oil price of $105 per barrel, inflation is projected at 6.7 per cent in 2022-23, with Q1 at 7.5 per cent; Q2 at 7.4 per cent; Q3 at 6.2 per cent; and Q4 at 5.8 per cent, with risks evenly balanced.





According to the RBI MPC, the global economy continues to grapple with multi-decadal high inflation and slowing growth, persisting geopolitical tensions and sanctions, elevated prices of crude oil and other commodities and lingering Covid-19 related supply chain bottlenecks.



The MPC noted that, in such a challenging global environment, domestic economic activity is gaining traction, while inflation pressures have intensified further.



The Governor said the inflation likely to remain above upper tolerance band for three quarters of this financial year. The CPI inflation forecast for FY23 increased to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent.

"To further facilitate recurring payments like subscriptions, insurance premia, education fee, etc. of larger value under the framework, the limit is being enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per transaction," said Das.





The MPC has also proposed to allow linking of credit cards on the UPI platform.

"To begin with, the Rupay credit cards will be linked to the UPI platform. This will provide additional convenience to users and enhance the scope of digital payments," the Governor said.

In May, the six-member committee in an off-cycle meeting increased the repo rate by 40 bps, the first since August 2018. The rationale for raising benchmark rates was the upside risks to India’s inflation trajectory. RBI also hiked CRR by 50 bps to 4.5 per cent, leading to the withdrawal of Rs 87,000 crore of liquidity from the banking system.

The Indian economy grew 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The retail inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, galloped for a seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, mainly on account of surging commodity prices, including fuel, due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The wholesale price-based inflation has remained in double digits for 13 months and touched a record high of 15.08 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, the central government slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel, placed export curbs on items, including wheat, and cut duties on other items to keep prices in check.