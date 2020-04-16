Monetising part of fiscal deficit inevitable: ex-RBI governors and experts

Former RBI governors and other experts believe that RBI will have to partly monetise the government's which is likely to balloon in its fight against Covid-19. They also said it won't add much inflationary pressure in the current situation.

In simple terms, monetising deficit means that the RBI purchases government bonds directly in the primary market and finances this debt by printing more currency.

Former C Ranagarajan said with the expenditure increasing and revenue falling, there is need for greater borrowing by the government. "Some part of it will have to be monetised," he said.

Rangarajan suggested that the government can front-load the borrowing.

"It can borrow the bulk of the borrowings for FY21 in the first quarter or the first half itself. And as the expenditure increases, it will have to borrow more. Some part of the support will have to be come from the Reserve Bank. Some part of monetisation of the debt is inevitable," he said.

The government decided to borrow Rs 4.88 trillion in the first half of 2020-21 or 62.56 per cent of total borrowing of Rs 7.8 trillion for the entire year. The government had borrowed 62.56 per cent of total budgeted borrowing in the first half of 2029-20 too.

It was in 1997, when Rangarajan was the RBI governor, that the policy of automatically monetising the government's was done away with.

When asked about that, he said the particular method that was followed at that time led to monetisation of the deficit without limit.

That time, the of the Centre was automatically monetised through the issue of special securities called ad-hoc treasury bills issued by the RBI, on behalf of the Centre, to itself at a fixed rate.

However, at this time there could be an understanding between the government and the RBI on the extent of deficit monetisation, Rangarajan said.

"The borrowing for which there are no takers in the market could find support from RBI directly through the primary market or indirectly through secondary market," he said

The government had through the Finance Act 2017 again enabled the Reserve Bank to participate in the primary bond markets to monetise fiscal deficit of the Centre in certain conditions.

Bimal Jalan, who succeeded Rangarajan as the in November 1997, said," at the moment we should do whatever we can do to provide resources to keep the growth rate at the minimum

declining level, increase jobs, raise demand and availability of goods and services. It is important to look at the current situation this way, rather than saying I won't do this or that."

Even if that means resorting to monetising the deficit, he said of course. "This is short term thing, not permanent in nature," he said. He added that it is up to RBI to take a call on this decision.

To a query whether this would not be inflationary, Jalan said where would inflation increase from when there is no demand and employment.

"Even if inflation increases by 0,5 percentage point, it does not matter because our inflation rate is low," he said.

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said the fact is that the government's tax revenues are also severely affected, so the part of increasing expenditure has to be met by printing more money. "There is no other option," he said.

On inflation, he said this is no time to worry about inflation. "Yes it will be inflationary if too much money is put into the system right away, so it has to be gradual. At the moment, if the government does not do anything, the economy continues to go into a tail spin. But the nature of intervention has to be sequential, it should not be all at once," he suggested.

Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, said the option of monetising deficit is available to the government.

"Whether RBI monetises deficit or not depends on the government plan of actions. But monetising deficit by RBI is an option available to it now," he said.

CARE Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis offered a different advice. He said RBI does not need to go for monetising the deficit.

It has the indirect route which it is adopting. "It will continue to do that. It has OMOs (open market operations), LTRO (long term repo operations), repo to lend money to banks for subscribing to government bonds. It may not resort to come to primary markets directly," he said.

BOX: What the experts say

Former C Rangarajan: "The inevitability of financing part of government's borrowing is very much there. These are not normal times."

Former RBI governor Bimal Jalan: "These are not usual times. These are extra ordinary times. The government and the RBI should and will take measures which are required. It is not important to say I won't do this or that."

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen on whether monetising deficit would set bad precedent: "You can't worry about day after tomorrow when tomorrow itself is uncertain. These things (monetising deficit) should be self-limiting. There must be a time frame that should be specified."

India Ratings chief economist Devendra Pant: "Monetising deficit is an option available to the government now."

CARE Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis: "RBI is providing liquidity to the banks through indirect means. It may not come in the primary market and monetise deficit directly."