Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences

Extended forecast suggests that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.
"Monsoon 2021 update: India MET department extended range forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. India MET department official monsoon forecast on 15 May and rainfall forecast update around May 31," he tweeted.
The southwest monsoon, which brings nearly 75 per cent of the country's rainfall, is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.
The Long Period Average will be 98 per cent with an error margin of plus and minus 5 per cent, it said.
