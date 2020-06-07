Most farmer-trader disputes may not go to the SDM level: Sanjay Agarwal

The Centre promulgated two ordinances on freeing inter-state trade in agricultural commodities and contract farming. In an interview to Business Standard, agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal explains some of the nuances of the legislations and its criticisms.

In the ordinances on freeing inter-state trade and contract farming, a lot of people are questioning the need for making the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the prime adjudicating authority as it could give him unlimited power. In addition, it is being said that it makes the process complicated.