MP govt focuses on investment, developing industrial infra to generate jobs

The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has decided to offer MSMEs and start-ups training in marketing, and financial support

Topics
MSME | Madhya Pradesh | Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sandeep Kumar  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

To generate jobs, the Madhya Pradesh government is focusing on investment and developing industrial infrastructure.

The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has decided to offer MSMEs and start-ups training in marketing, and financial support.

The state government is supporting start-ups through backward and forward linkages.

According to government officials, the state government is planning to create 100 clusters in 42 districts in four-five months.

So far, loans have been provided to about 1.5 million beneficiaries under self-employment schemes in the state.

Deals were signed with 10 outfits in various sectors in Indore on November 22. They were Open Network for Digital Commerce, The Global Indus Enterprises, Small Industries Development Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Federation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, Assocham, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M-1 Exchange, and Your Story.

Assistance will be provided for capacity building in academic institutions and incubation centres, and also training and guidance on application for funding in various government schemes accompanied with setting up innovation labs/hubs.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state government has underlined that special efforts are being made for giving start-ups capital and training.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:16 IST

