MPC members scrambled to protect demand, financial stability amid Covid-19

The six (MPC) members agreed unanimously to a large cut to shield the economy from the pandemic and arrest a slowdown in demand.

The members suggested that the flow of finance should continue, and efforts should be made to preserve financial stability. The members observed that the pandemic had not destroyed the economy's production capabilities, and once the situation starts normalising, domestic demand would need to be stimulated without any loss of time.

The central bank must preserve its accommodative stance for as long as necessary to revive growth, they asserted.

While the impact of the pandemic is severe, India's macroeconomic fundamentals continue to be sound, especially in comparison with the conditions that prevailed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, observed (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das.

“We are going through an extraordinary time and the situation currently facing the country is unprecedented. It, therefore, becomes imperative to make all-out efforts to protect the domestic economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic,” Das said, adding the central bank will continue to remain vigilant “and will not hesitate to use any instrument – conventional and unconventional – to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability”.





Accordingly, RBI came with a host of liquidity measures such as lowering the repo rate by 75 basis points and reverse repo rate by 90 basis points. Out of the six, four members – governor Das, deputy governor Michael Patra, executive director Janak Raj, and external member Ravindra Dholakia voted for a 75 bps rate cut. External members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50 bps cut.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is an invisible assassin which needs to be contained quickly before it spreads and wreaks havoc on valuable human lives and the macro economy,” observed governor Das. “ … industry and service sector activities are likely to be severely impacted and the extent of the adverse impact would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19,” he said.

Other members also were also alarmed about the economic destruction that the pandemic is causing, especially now that the nation is in a lockdown. However, the lockdown was also necessary to prevent the spread of the disease, they observed. The setback to the economic activity could be cushioned by the fall in oil prices. However, remittances would also decline.

In this environment, the RBI has to level up its game. The monetary policy has to provide confidence and assuage fear. This would also involve easing financing conditions for individual and firms, and ensure that markets don’t freeze up, observed deputy governor Patra.

“The MPC is being called upon to rise beyond its mandate. The MPC must show the way with the powerful decision that it wields. By doing so, it will leverage and catalyse the Reserve Bank into the battlefront role that has to be undertaken for the greater common good,” said Patra.



Notwithstanding the hit in the economy, the inflation is expected to remain benign, observed executive director Janak Raj. Fall in commodity prices, a virtual freeze in global trade and travel have generated unforeseen volatility in several macroeconomic and financial variables, identification of which for modelling purposes is practically impossible.

“Furthermore, assigning probabilities on outcomes in times of infrequent but high-impact events such as the COVID-19 pandemic for projection purposes is extremely daunting,” Raj said.

External member Dholakia said the current real policy repo rate is unduly high when the most of the comparator countries have cut their real policy rates to the zero or negative territory.

“It is time to correct our real policy rates substantially,” Dholakia said. He suggested reducing the reverse repo rate beyond the quantum of repo rate cut, thereby discouraging banks to park their excess liquidity with RBI and encouraging them to get into the corporate bond market. “RBI should also stop the clock for 3-4 months for recognition of defaults and downgrades to reduce panic and provide support; reduce SLR substantially to overcome liquidity crunch for credit expansion and such other measures,” Dholakia said.

External member Pami Dual said the slowdown in economic activity poses challenges for financial stability, “especially in the wake of recent development in one private sector bank.”

She voted for a 50-bps rate cut, which would allow further room for cuts if the situation warrants.

Observing that the production capacity of the economy has not been destroyed, external member Chetan Ghate noted the current fiscal stimulus (Rs 1.7 trillion which is about 0.8 per cent of GDP, announced on March 26) as more of a relief measure and not a stimulus.

“A relief is not a permanent fix,” Ghate said. “The effect of this measure will be to lead to a small rise in consumption in the short run, but the effect will dissipate quickly,” he said.

Monetary policy, in the context, should “minimize the fall in aggregate demand,” said Ghate.