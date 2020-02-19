MPs' panel for dilution of default definition, but RBI flags concerns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shown its reservation on reviewing the definition of default. This is a key parameter for credit rating agencies (CRAs) to assign ratings to commercial papers of corporates, even as a parliamentary panel insisted on relaxing the norms.

The parliamentary committee on subordinate legislation, in a meeting held on Monday, had raised the issue with regulators and the ministry of finance. It sought to soften stance on default criteria which restrict banks to finance low-rated firms. Further, such classification of firms into the default category also ...