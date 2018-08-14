MSEs see business prospects over 'positive momentum': CriSidEx index

are getting more and more optimistic about their business prospects.

The CriSidEx index, which measures sentiment among (MSEs) rose to a three-quarter high of 127 in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from 121 in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Within the manufacturing sector, most segments brimmed with optimism. “ in metals & mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and gems & jewellery were strongly positive. Leather & leather goods sector was largely positive barring a few respondents who reported a subdued outing,” notes the report titled ‘Sanguinity sustains’.

A similar trend was observed in the services sector, with segments such as and ITes, trading, logistics and construction and real estate, all reporting an improvement in the business sentiment. The only exception being media and power & utilities sectors who reported a “subdued run”.

The is based on a survey that covers businesses with a turnover of less than Rs 250 million with adequate representation across companies, partnerships and proprietorships.

The survey reveals that firms are even more optimistic about their business prospects in the coming quarter — July to September 2018. “60 per cent of the respondents from the manufacturing sector and 53 per cent from the services sector foresee a continuation of the positive momentum,” notes the report.

Among the firms surveyed, the report finds that firms with 10-25 employees and those more than 25 employees were the most optimistic about the business environment.





On the order book size, the report notes that 45 per cent of reported an increase in April-June 2018, as compared to 38 per cent in January-March. Within the manufacturing sector, gems and jewellery, chemicals, leather and leather goods reported an increase in the order book. In pharmaceuticals and auto component segments, a smaller proportion of firms reported an increase in order book size in Q1FY19 as compared to Q4FY18. In the services sector, all barring power and utilities witnessed an increase in the order book size in Q1FY19.