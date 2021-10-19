MSME stressed assets likely to touch 18% by March 2022, says CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
Non-bank financial entities' restructured loans to rise 3.3% by March: ICRA
Near-resolution assets may not go to bad bank amid Covid-19 pandemic
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
Centre considers a revamp of stressed asset guarantee scheme for MSMEs
Why MSMEs need help again and why the govt's earlier approach may not work?
-
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic pain is likely to push the stressed assets — bad loans plus restructured credit — in the micro, small enterprise (MSME) pool to 17-18 per cent by March 2022, from 14 per cent in March 2021, according to CRISIL.
For the retail credit, rise in stressed assets is pegged at 4-5 per cent in March 2022 from 3 per cent estimated in March 2021.
Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings, said: “The retail and MSME segments, which together form 40 per cent of bank credit, are expected to see higher accretion of NPAs and stressed assets this time around."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU