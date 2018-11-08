Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla to attend Make in Odisha summit

The second edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ — a biennial investors’ conclave beginning November 11 — will draw the who’s who of India Inc.

Corporate heavyweights Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Industries, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons Chairman and Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources have confirmed their presence.

In addition, a contingent of 800 industry leaders including Group chairman Gautam is expected to attend the summit. Rajnish Kumar, chairman of State Bank of India and Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, chairman and managing director of will also take part in the investment summit.

At the inaugural edition of conclave in 2016, the state attracted 124 investment intents valued at Rs 2.03 trillion. Sixty five per cent of these projects are at various stages of approval or implementation, bettering the record of other investor friendly states. “The prime objective of this year’s conclave is not only to get investment but also showcase the Odisha in its entirety, more outside the state and country”, said Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary, industries department.