Mumbai airport hires banks for sale of dollar-denominated bonds: Report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Mumbai International Airport has hired a group of banks to arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure, a bank document showed on Monday.

Axis Bank, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States from Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An issuance of 7-1/4-year of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by David Goodman)

