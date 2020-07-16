JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indo-US trade deal will have to wait for US presidential elections
Business Standard

Nabard sanctions Rs 795 cr for infra damaged by cyclone Amphan in Bengal

The amount of Rs 795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said

Topics
NABARD | infrastructure | Cyclone

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A worker attempts to repair an electric pole, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata
A worker attempts to repair an electric pole, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has sanctioned Rs 795 crore for reconstructing infrastructure damaged by cyclone Amphan that ripped through West Bengal in May, an official of the agency said on Thursday.

The state government had sought Rs 1,028 crore from Nabard for repairing impaired embankments under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The amount of Rs 795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said.

Cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Nabard has already provided Rs 145 crore under RIDF to the state as special liquidity support for boosting rural infrastructure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU