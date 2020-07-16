Nabard sanctions Rs 795 cr for infra damaged by cyclone Amphan in Bengal

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has sanctioned Rs 795 crore for reconstructing damaged by Amphan that ripped through West Bengal in May, an official of the agency said on Thursday.

The state government had sought Rs 1,028 crore from for repairing impaired embankments under Rural Development Fund (RIDF).

The amount of Rs 795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said.

Amphan struck West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

has already provided Rs 145 crore under RIDF to the state as special liquidity support for boosting rural in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.