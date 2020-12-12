NBFCs may lose 1% market share to private banks by FY22: CRISIL report

-
ALSO READ
Widen MSME scheme ambit: Private lenders to FM Nirmala Sitharaman
PSBs lead in disbursing loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Reducing promoter stake in private banks: RBI panel for nuanced approach
Stressed assets
Clean up balance sheets of corporates, banks to rein in fiscal deficit: IMF
-
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may lose 1 per cent market share to private banks by the next financial year (FY22) on the back of intense competition in housing and auto loan segments, said rating agency CRISIL. However, their asset growth may turn positive in FY22 after showing a contraction or flat growth in FY21.
The growth, though, will be muted at 5-6 per cent due to asset quality concerns, funding issues and competition from banks. Some green shoots are visible now and should restore confidence if these sustain over the next few quarters. While gold loans are growing at a fast clip, the growth of all other segments is expected to be lower than that seen in the past.
After a stellar growth of 18 per cent per annum in AUM between FY14 and FY18, the pace decelerated since the credit event of September 2018 (IL&FS crisis), it said.
This was primarily due to funding access challenges, followed by asset quality worries due to the pandemic this fiscal year. Gurpreet Chhatwal, president, CRISIL Ratings, said India’s GDP of is expected to grow 10 per cent in FY22. Yet, the NBFC sector growth is likely to be slower because access to funding remains a challenge due to concerns about the impact of the pandemic on asset quality.
Additionally, competition is expected to be more intense from banks — which are flush with low-cost deposits and better placed with improved capital buffer than in the previous years, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU