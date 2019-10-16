NCR's thermal units to miss deadline for curbing pollution this winter: RTI

Every winter, residents of North India are forced to live and work in toxic air conditions, with pollution levels rising up to 20 times the safe limits.

Among the government measures that could have brought some respite from such a situation this year, was a plan to contain emissions of toxic pollutants from the thermal power stations in the National Capital Region (NCR) within legally safe limits by December 2019. The power stations, however, are likely to continue to pollute beyond legal limits for several months beyond the December deadline, information accessed through a Right to ...