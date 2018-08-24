Nearly 12 mn jobs created in 10 months till June, shows CSO report

Nearly 12 million (1.2 crore) jobs were created in the country in the 10-month period till June this year, as per a Central Statistics Office (CSO) report.

The CSO's outlook report is based on the new member enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO, Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) and

According to the report, as many as 11,966,126 new members joined the health insurance scheme Employers State Insurance (ESI) of the during September 2017 to June 2018, with highest number of new member enrolments in May this year at 1,318,395.

Similarly, as many as 10,754,348 new members joined the Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) while 6,040,616 persons ceased to be its members during the 10-month period.

The estimated total number of new (National Pension Scheme) subscribers during the period is 610,573, the report said.

The has released the report on outlook covering the period September 2017 to June 2018. It is based on the administrative records available with selected government agencies (EPFO, and PFRDA) to assess the progress in certain dimensions, an official statement said.

The said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation brought out the first release of employment-related statistics in the formal sector in April 2018, covering the period September 2017 to February 2018, using information on the number of subscribers who have availed benefits under three major schemes -- EPFO, and