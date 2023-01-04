Need greater synergy among skill development schemes of ministries: Pradhan

Union Minister on Wednesday called for creating greater synergy among schemes of all ministries, further aligning efforts and fast-tracking implementation to create impact-at-scale.

The Minister for Education and and Entrepreneurship chaired the 3rd meeting of the steering committee of the National Skill Development Mission.

"Discussions centred around skill development schemes, skill gap analysis and skill mapping, connecting Indian youth to global opportunities, developing curriculum to reflect emerging trends and creating synergy between different portals related to skill development," an official statement said.

In the meeting, Pradhan discussed the progress made and the roadmap ahead in the skill development efforts.

