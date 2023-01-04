Need greater synergy among skill development schemes of ministries: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Giriraj Singh raises concern over irregularities in PMAYG in Odisha
Entire nation to be 5G enabled by 2023, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Train yourself to avoid redundancy due to technology: Pradhan to youths
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
-
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for creating greater synergy among skill development schemes of all ministries, further aligning skill development efforts and fast-tracking implementation to create impact-at-scale.
The Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship chaired the 3rd meeting of the steering committee of the National Skill Development Mission.
"Discussions centred around skill development schemes, skill gap analysis and skill mapping, connecting Indian youth to global opportunities, developing curriculum to reflect emerging trends and creating synergy between different portals related to skill development," an official statement said.
In the meeting, Pradhan discussed the progress made and the roadmap ahead in the skill development efforts.
"The minister discussed various issues such as creating a convergence of skill development schemes, skill gap analysis and skill mapping, connecting Indian youth to global opportunities, developing curriculum to reflect emerging trends and creating synergy between different portals related to skill development," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 21:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU