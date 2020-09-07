Need to enable payment solutions for feature phone users: RBI official

While the availability of mobile telephonic devices has democratised in India, the general innovation in mobile payment services has focused largely on app-based access, limited largely to smartphones and similar devices. Hence, there is a need to enable payment services for and fintech players will play a significant role in developing payments solutions for these feature phone users, said T Rabi Sankar, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



As of May 10, 2020, there were about 1.1 billion wireless telephone subscribers and 160 million wireless broadband subscribers. Various reports indicate that around 500 million smartphone users in the country--a large user base of feature phones--do exist even now.

Addressing a conference organised by industry body Ficci and Indian Banks Association (IBA) on Fintech, Sankar said, the key to making the next leap in lies in enabling access to untapped population. “There is a need to enable payment services for feature phones, to provide a thrust towards enhanced adoption of and expand it to various strata of society. So, the focus now should be on feature phone-based and offline payments”, he added.

in India have seen huge adoption after demonetisation, and the recent Covid-19 pandemic has also inadvertently provided enormous impetus to digital payment adoption. In the initial months of the pandemic, retail digital payments saw a significant drop due to the stringent lockdown, but with the gradual unlocking of the country and the economy, digital payments are almost back to the pre-Covid levels.





During August, UPI processed upwards of 1.5 billion transactions, and it has been touching new highs every month since June. “UPI is recognised globally as the fastest growing retail payments system”, Sankar added.

"In some time from now, this going to explode because now people have realised the importance of going digital,” said said K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

“Fintech has done us a lot of good. I think we need to leverage technology to catch up with the developed in terms of digital penetration. The RBI is taking important measures to promote technology, and some of the more important one’s are regulatory sandbox, and the first cohort has identified some specific technologies, however, unfortunately due to Covid-19 the testing has got delayed”, Sankar said.

Apart from regulatory sandbox, the RBI is also taking a host of initiatives including working with Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology that has identified certain technologies that can be used gainfully in the world of finance. And, it is also looking at creating ideas to evolve technology that could eventually translate into something useful in the world of finance.





“RBI is in the process of setting up an innovation hub. We would expect technology firms, financial entities, and even funding agencies to interact on this hub and start the entire process from ideation to creation and piloting of solutions”, Sankar said.

Apart from developing payment solutions for feature phone users, other focus areas for fintech players can be contactless payments and tokenisation. Similarly, blockchain and distributed ledger has immense potential and obvious target of distributed ledger is securities, depositories or transaction repositories but they can generally be targeted combined with smartphones at a host of banking and financial transactions.

Rajaraman said, the government has been working through the inter-ministerial steering committee on fintech and the focus has been on MSMEs, farmers and certain structural issues such as making land records available to the financial services industry.

“We are also working with United States government and Singapore government on cross-border innovation. We have been working on the flow-based lending concept which we believe will substantially unlocked if we are able to connect the GSTN system securely with the financial service providers,” Rajaraman said.