New motor vehicle rules come into effect from today: All you need to know

The amendments to the will come into force from Thursday. Under certain provisions of the Act, states have the right to specify the amount for compounding of certain offences and accordingly some states, including Gujarat, have reduced such penalties.

During the process of finalisation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, numerous consultations were held with stakeholders.

Further, the Bill was deliberated on in detail in many meetings held by department-related Parliam­entary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, and the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.