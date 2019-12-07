New RBI guidelines likely to help MFIs become small finance banks

To give a fillip to its financial inclusion programme, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued final guidelines on on-tap bank licensing after consulting various stakeholders.

These norms may form the basis for small finance companies and micro-finance institutions (MFIs) to transform into small finance banks (SFBs), bankers and analysts said. “This move will accelerate financial services penetration in the country. The move to enable urban co-operative banks (UCBs), desirous of voluntary transformation into small finance banks (SFBs), would lend greater stability to these ...