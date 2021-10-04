New terms for settling retrospective tax cases may be unwieldy: Experts

The new terms for settling retrospective tax cases, particularly indemnifying the government, could be cumbersome and time-consuming for companies. They may struggle to come to terms with sweeping undertakings and declarations from the board and other shareholders, observed legal and tax experts.

Besides, the indemnity bond format provides for any dispute being subject to jurisdiction of Indian courts. This could be another issue for declarants to be comfortable with, they say, adding a declarant may prefer his own home jurisdiction, or at least a neutral one. The rule says that ...