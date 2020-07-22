Next fiscal step likely after vaccine to cure Covid-19 comes: CEA

Chief economic advisor said on Wednesday the next fiscal booster dose is likely to come after the uncertainty caused by goes down, so that people spend more on discretionary items.

"It (fiscal support) is not a matter of 'if' but 'when'," he said in response to a question after his address to a Ficci event on capital markets.

He said vaccine to cure is not very far off and when it comes, uncertainty created by the deadly virus will considerably go down. "The time will then be ripe for generating demand for discretionary spending," he said.

He said currently the money given through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is not spent but saved even as these accounts have very high marginal propensity to consume.

He said spending by the government is one of the segments of GDP, others being consumption, investments and net exports. Contribution of all of these is important for growth.

The CEA laid emphasis on improving the health of the banking sector by using technology and data analytics to improve the quality standards of corporate lending.

"We can't become the third largest economy with the health of the banking system that we have," he said.

He pointed out that the markets do not function cent per cent perfectly at the time of the crisis.

He sought to differentiate between self-sufficiency and self-reliance. He said self-reliance cannot be built without the cutting-edge technology and without competition.