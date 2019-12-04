NHAI delays third phase of road monetisation; to come with improved offer

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to rework the next road monetisation offering to entice bigger domestic investors. It is learnt that the revamped Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) bundle will remove some road stretches, especially the lucrative ones, and will tweak the overall tenure of the project.

The exercise may delay the tender of this bundle, which was expected to be out this month, said officials. The NHAI's decision to delay the tender comes within a fortnight of the Union cabinet giving it flexibility to fix the tenure of future road monetisation ...