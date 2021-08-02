NHAI's total borrowing rises to Rs 3.06 trillion in March 2021

-
ALSO READ
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Road Transport Ministry has taken initiative for alternative fuels: Gadkari
Average pace of NH construction in Apr-Dec was 28 km/day: Gadkari
-
The total borrowing of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased to Rs 3,06,704 crore in March 2021 from Rs 74,742 crore in March 2017, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Since 2017, NHAI has availed external borrowing to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.
The minister informed that the amount of interest paid by NHAI in 2020-21 was Rs 18,840 crore.
He also said that as of date, there are 140 arbitration cases pending before various arbitral tribunals, wherein an amount of Rs 91,875.70 crore of the contractors/ concessionaires claims and Rs 44,600 crore of NHAI's counterclaims is involved for adjudication.
Further, there are 240 cases pending before the courts wherein Rs 21,601 crore is involved, he added.
Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the Centre has not notified green tax on older vehicles.
However, state/UT governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. have imposed higher rates of tax on older vehicles, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU