'Welfare done', FM Sitharaman to focus on specific sectors over next 2 days

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce two more rounds of measures, on Saturday and Sunday. While there still could be a handful of welfare-related announcements, the focus will now firmly be on industries and sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, Business Standard has learnt.

Since Wednesday, Sitharaman has announced measures for migrants, urban and rural poor, farmers, agricultural sector, organised sector workforce, middle-income groups, and small businesses.