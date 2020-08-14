Niti Aayog partners Nasscom to launch AI-based module for school students

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with IT industry body on Friday launched an artificial intelligence-based module for school students to empower youngest minds and drive innovations in the country to the next level.

The AIM is a flagship initiative set up by the to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, based on a detailed study and deliberations on innovation and entrepreneurial needs of India in the years ahead.

This module is the next step in bringing (AI) to Indian classrooms and is a successor to the AI base module launched in February this year, an official statement said.

The 'AI Step-up Module' provides a comprehensive set of 'learn it yourself' advanced modules to those who wish to expand their knowledge base after becoming familiar with the basics of the AI discipline through the AI base module, it added.

According to the statement, the module is designed in an attractive graphical manner that is comprehensible for all students belonging to rural and urban areas.

Speaking at the event, CEO Amitabh Kant saidthe AI Step-up Module' is the future of this country as it targets the youth which in itself is path breaking.

Kant urged youth to take this opportunity positively and explore the module to create valuable solutions which would pave way for the country to truly become 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

President Debjani Ghosh said that the rapid advancement of technology, such as AI and robotics, has penetrated all industries, including education.

The module is a directed step by the government in building citizens and a workforce that is aware of AI and can work with AI, the statement said adding that it has been created keeping the age group of its intended audience in mind, so that they can be easily understood by any individual who has just been exposed to the idea of AI.