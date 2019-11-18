Niti's National Energy Policy to be umbrella plan for all energy ministries

The National Energy Policy (NEP), being drafted by the NITI Aayog, will become the guiding policy for all energy ministries. Encompassing regulations for coal and mines, renewable energy, oil and gas, and the environment, the NEP will be put up for the Union Cabinet soon.

This could be the first time that a single integrated policy would cover half a dozen ministries. People involved in the drafting said all energy ministries and also energy-consuming departments would have to follow the NEP in formulating their own policies and regulations. “The manner in which each ...