NITI study to assess unintended economic impact of select SC, NGT decisions

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court asks selection panel to fill up NGT vacancies 'expeditiously'
Economy to reach pre-Covid-19-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
Budget 2021 to set course for economic pick up after coronavirus impact
Speed of economic recovery a 'pleasant surprise': Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Raise demand via govt spending
-
Government think tank Niti Aayog has commissioned a study to assess the "unintended" economic impact of select decisions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal and to review if the stated objective behind the judicial pronouncements was met, according to a project brief document.
Jaipur-based CUTS International has been asked to do the study on the apex court rulings on halting consultation of Mopa Airport in Goa, stopping iron ore mining in Goa, and shutting down Sterlite Copper's Tuticorin plant in Tamil Nadu.
While an email sent to Niti Aayog spokesperson remained unanswered, CUTS International director Amol Kulkarni confirmed receiving the mandate.
"This study will ex-post examine the unintended economic consequences of key judicial/ quasi judicial decisions and review if the objective of the judicial decision was met," according to the CUTS International project brief document.
As per the document, to highlight the economic impact, five cases have been selected of which three were decided by the Supreme Court and the other two by the National Green Tribunal.
"Judicial decisions have far-reaching economic impacts which are often not taken into account at the time of decision making. Some of the recent judgments/orders of the Supreme Court of India (SC) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) indicate that the economic impact analysis of judicial decisions is yet to gain broader acceptance.
"The absence of ex-ante analysis of the economic costs associated with a decision is further exacerbated when judicial activism by courts and tribunals is also in play," the document said.
The document said that the objective of the study is building a narrative to support better sensitivity of economic impacts of judgments by the judiciary and will serve as useful inputs for the training of judicial officers.
The NGT cases deal with the sand mining ban case and halt on construction activities in Delhi NCR, the document said adding these have been some of the most significant cases in the recent past that have caused substantial damage to the economy.
The document noted that the judiciary needs to take into account environment, equity, and economic considerations while deciding cases, and needs to institutionalise a mechanism for it.
The Niti Aayog-funded project cost was Rs 24.8 lakh and study was supposed to start in February 2020 and get over by February 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown, Kulkarni said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU