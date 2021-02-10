JUST IN
Crude, cracks and tax cocktail pushes India's fuel users to the brink
Pre-IPO process on, valuation to start soon, says LIC MD Mukesh Gupta

The IPO will be handled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said Gupta

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The pre-initial public offering (IPO) process of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is underway and the valuation exercise is likely to start soon, its Managing Director Mukesh Gupta said on Tuesday.

“The IPO will be handled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam). The transa­ctional advisors have already been appointed and the valuation by the selected actuary will start soon,” he said.

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 01:47 IST

