Pre-IPO process on, valuation to start soon, says LIC MD Mukesh Gupta

The pre-initial public offering (IPO) process of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is underway and the valuation exercise is likely to start soon, its Managing Director Mukesh Gupta said on Tuesday.
“The IPO will be handled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam). The transactional advisors have already been appointed and the valuation by the selected actuary will start soon,” he said.
