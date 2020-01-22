Nitin Gadkari to review 500 stuck, delayed projects worth Rs 3 trillion

Road Transport and Highways Minister will review 500 road projects worth Rs 3 trillion to fast track work on delayed projects. The minister will meet stakeholders including concessionaires, contractors, bankers, and officials of road ministry and (NHAI) in Haryana's Manesar.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways will also attend the meeting.

"The progress of about 500 projects, especially stuck or delayed will be taken up during the meeting. These projects involve a cost of about Rs 3 trillion," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Wednesday.

On January 23, projects in South Zone (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Pondicherry, Karnataka) and Central Zone (Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat) will be reviewed, the statement said. Projects in Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be taken up on Friday.

Meanwhile, projects in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Goa will be taken up afterward.

The issues related to projects in north-eastern states and under National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) have already been reviewed in a separate meeting held on January 7.