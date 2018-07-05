No coal shortage but Delhi should focus on improving power: Piyush Goyal

-
-
Ruling out any coal shortage at city-based thermal power plants, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal today said the AAP-led Delhi government should focus on strengthening distribution infrastructure to meet current electricity demand as well as of future.
The AAP government last week had written to the Centre that Delhi was staring at a power blackout due to fast depleting coal stockpiles at power plants in the city.
"Today in Delhi there is neither any problem of coal nor electricity. The Delhi government should focus on strengthening distribution infrastructure to meet the demand of 6,500-7,000 mw as well as future needs," Goyal told reporters here.
Stating that coal ministry and Coal India has ensured that there is no electricity problem even for a day in Delhi, the minister said that coal was being made available to every plant.
"I think that as we speak around 30-35 rakes are on the way to power plants in Delhi. There is also (coal) stock in all the three plants," Goyal said.
Goyal was speaking during the launch of the Coal Mine Surveillance and Management System (CMSMS) and Khan Prahari' App.
When asked about plans to increase the number of rakes, he said, "What is now 300-400 wagons will be tripled in the next three four months. And going forward I am telling..to ramp up to 2000 (supply of wagons) every month."
In a letter to Centre, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said thermal generation stations Dadri I & II, Jhajjar and Badarpur had been facing an "acute coal shortage" for many days due to non-availability of transportation rakes.
