No GST on back-office sector, says govt in intermediary services dispute

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST on restaurant service supplied through them: FM
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
-
The government has said services outsourced to India and those provided domestically for foreign entities will not be treated as intermediary services, enabling them not to pay the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST), said the Economic Times on Tuesday about a policy decision that strengthens the country’s back office industry.
A meeting of the GST Council clarified this on Friday and this decision will free up tax refunds to companies in information technology, IT ready services, financial services and R&D, the paper said. More than 200 companies are involved in disputes over the definition of “intermediary” services. The disputes started after tax authorities began treating back office service providers or business process outsourcing (BPO) entities as intermediaries, denying them export status.
The GST Council’s 45th meeting in Lucknow took several important decisions and set the ball rolling for two structural changes. The council extended concessional rates for several drugs, such as Remdesivir, used to treat Covid-19. It also reduced duty on some other drugs like Itolizumab and Posaconazole till December.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU