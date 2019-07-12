No question of privatisation of railways: Piyush Goyal tells Parliament

The government doesn't plan to privatise the but is open to private investment in setting up high-speed lines, minister Piyush Goyal said in Parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 had said the government may use private investment in railway tracks and rolling stock manufacturing. She said the government is looking at private participation because at current pace of capital investment of Rs 1.5-1.6 trillion, it could take decades to achieve the target of Rs 50 trillion.

Goyal spoke about the Budget proposals after railway unions warned of protests.

"There is no question of privatisation of railways. Railways cannot be privatised. However, if we have to increase the facilities in railways then obviously we need investments for it. We have taken a decision to encourage public private partnerships and we will also corporatise some units," he said in the Lok Sabha, according to agency PTI.

"There is no question of privatisation of the railways, but we should invite investment in national interest if there are new projects and lines," the minister told the House.

He said the government wants to make the rail coach factory in Raebareli as the world’s largest in a few years. If there is new technology, proposal for setting up high-speed, semi-high-speed lines, the Railways should invite such investment.

Goyal's statement comes at a time when a Rs 1.1-trillion bullet train project between Mumbai to Ahmedabad is stuck because of land acquisition. “There are some issues in the Palghar area relating to land acquisition. We are trying to find a solution to this in a sensitive way,” he said.

For the existing Bullet train project, the final loan agreement of 100 billion Yen, is yet to be signed with Japanese agency JICA. As part of its effort to increase speed, the Railways has already launched mission Raftaar, a multi-pronged strategy for running high-speed trains (with a speed of over 300 kmph/bullet trains), semi high-speed trains (between 160 to 200 kmph), increasing the speed of existing trains and introducing train sets similar to Train-18.

Goyal said the plan was to increase the Raebareli factory's production to 5,000 units in the next few years. The factory was planned at a total cost of Rs 3,192 crore, with annual production capacity of 1,000 coaches. In 2017-18, it manufactured 711 coaches, which increased to 1,425 coaches in 2018-19.

The minister also added the national transporter will go for 100 per cent electrification of its broad gauge tracks to bring down, helping the country in reducing its crude oil import bill.