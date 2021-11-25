Noida International Airport: Uttar Pradesh's crown jewel set to take off

-
Capacity: Phase I to have a single runway and passenger handling capacity of 12 mn passengers a year
Date of opening: Expected to be operational in 2024
Area: Spread over 1,334 hectares (ha), the airport is being developed as a public-private partnership between the UP government and Zurich Airport
Cost
Zurich Airport is investing Rs 5,700 cr in Phase I. It has tied up Rs 3,725 crore in debt from State Bank of India
Civil Aviation Secy Rajiv Bansal pegged the airport Phase I project cost at Rs 8,916 cr. The UP government is spending Rs 4,326 cr on land acquisition, rehabilitation, and settlement, he said
NEW WINGS
Two-terminal complex
The airport will be developed in four phases under the master plan and will be able to handle 70 mn passengers a year. Will have two passenger terminals
Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million passengers per year
Terminal 2 will have a capacity of 40 million passengers per year
Terminal 1 will be built in two stages: The first for 12 million passengers a year, the second with an additional capacity of 18 million passengers per year
Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages
The forecourts for both terminals will have direct access to a single ground transportation centre
Quicker connecting time
The design of the airport focuses on low-operating costs and seamless and fast transfer process for passengers
The airport will also have a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility to airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flight from the same aerobridge without having to reposition the aircraft. This will ensure quicker aircraft turnarounds and smooth passenger transfer process
Reliance on green energy
The airport plans to implement technologies and processes like zero-emission fuels and maximise the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power.
The airport master plan has earmarked 8 ha of land to develop a forest park
The park will be developed using trees from the project site. The airport promises to preserve all the native species as part of its aspiration to be a green airport.
