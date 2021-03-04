Non-basmati rice exports increase to Rs 26,058 cr during April-Jan

-
The country's non-basmati rice exports have increased to Rs 26,058 crore during April-January 2020-21 as against Rs 11,543 crore in the same period last fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said several measures have been taken in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted.
"During AprilJanuary 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike. The non-basmati rice exports were Rs 26,058 crore (USD 3,506 million) during April-January 2021 against Rs 11,543 crore (USD 1,627 million) reported during April-January 2020 period," it said.
The first consignment of 'red rice' was flagged off on Thursday to the US, it added.
The iron rich 'red rice' is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertiliser.
