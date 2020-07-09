Non-life insurers see positive premium growth in June but Q1 sees 4% drop

After witnessing a drop in premiums for two consecutive months in April and May, non-life insurers have seen positive growth of 7.82 per cent in gross premiums in June. However, the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY21) saw premiums of non-life insurers decline 4.24 per cent year on year (YoY) due to the lockdown.

In June, the non-life segment which includes general insurers, standalone health insurers and specialized PSU insurers, recorded gross premiums of Rs 13,961.25 crore compared to Rs 12,947.89 crore last year in the same month. In Q1FY21 though, premiums collected by insurers stood at 39,329.62 crore versus Rs 41,072.14 crore, a drop of more than 4 per cent.

The industry has 25 general insurers, including four state-owned general insurers, five standalone private health insurers and two specialised PSU insurers.





ALSO READ: UP cabinet clears Startup Policy 2020, targets 10,000 new ventures

The general insurers reported a 4.11 per cent growth in premiums in June with premiums to the tune of Rs 12,375.67 crore compared to Rs 11,886.17 crore. For the quarter (Q1FY20), the general insurers collected Rs 35,667.60 crore as premiums compared to Rs 37,934.61 crore in the same period last financial year, down almost six per cent YoY.

Among the top general insurers which command a sizeable market share, state-owned New India Assurance reported a 5.29 per cent growth in Q1, followed by another state-owned insurer, United India Insurance. Large private sector insurers such as ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz General, HDFC Ergo, and Reliance General Insurance registered a drop in premium collection in Q1FY20.

On the other hand, standalone private health insurers reported an impressive 42 per cent growth in premiums for the month of June at Rs 1,311.31 crore and for the quarter, they recorded a 15 per cent growth at Rs 3,232 crore. Due to the pandemic, retail health portfolio has seen a good growth as consumers have felt the need to get protection in these uncertain times.



ALSO READ: HMSI launches online booking platform for contactless customer engagement

The drag in non-life insurer’s performance in terms of premiums has been mainly driven by the motor and the crop segments. Lack of purchase of new vehicles has hit the motor segment hard along with no hike in the third party rates this year. In the crop segment, more and more private insurers are shying away from it or becoming more conservative in underwriting such policies due to lack of better reinsurance support. But, retail health has been one of the bright spots in non-life insurer’s portfolio with increased awareness for health insurance in these uncertain times.