Odisha to host G20 sub-committee meet on education, culture, energy next yr

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha next year.
Pradhan was speaking during an anniversary celebration of a regional media house here.
The Union Education minister and G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year.
State's Heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.
On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia.
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:53 IST
