Business Standard

Odisha to host G20 sub-committee meet on education, culture, energy next yr

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha next year

Topics
G20  | education | Culture Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha next year.

Pradhan was speaking during an anniversary celebration of a regional media house here.

The Union Education minister and G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year.

State's Heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:53 IST

