Odisha to host G20 sub-committee meet on education, culture, energy next yr

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three sub-committee meetings on education, and culture will be held in next year.

Pradhan was speaking during an anniversary celebration of a regional media house here.

The Union minister and sub-committee meetings on education, and culture will be held in in April next year.

State's Heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the forum, taking over from Indonesia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)